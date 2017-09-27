Mulayam Singh Yadav supports SP: ‘Upset’ Shivpal Yadav may float new party

Shivpal Yadav. (PTI/File Photo) Shivpal Yadav. (PTI/File Photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decision to stick with the party has not gone down well with his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav who could now independently start a new party, sources said. “Mulayam’s move has made Shivpal believe that he has been ditched. He had already announced a secular front under Mulayam’s leadership but when he (Mulayam) declined this at the last moment, Shivpal decided to skip the press meet (on Monday),” said a leader close to Shivpal.

According to sources, the night before the press conference at Ram Manohar Lohia Trust in Lucknow, Mulayam had sent Shivpal the text of the speech he was to give on Monday. In it he had written of having been “insulted” when he was not invited to the state party convention last week. The “statement”, which read a new political party was being formed, was even circulated on social media. At the press meet, however, Mulayam pitched his party workers to strengthen the SP led by his son Akhilesh Yadav.

According to sources, he tried to convince Shivpal to stay on and keep his Jaswant Nagar Assembly seat, from where he won five times and which he would lose if he were to defect under the anti-defection law. Shivpal, they said, refused and did not accompany Mulayam to the press meet.

While Shivpal refused to meet or even speak on phone when contacted, a close confidant said, “Netaji (Mulayam) said he does not agree with Akhilesh’s decisions and also that a person who could not keep his word will never succeed. But he also said he was with the SP and urged people to support the party. This was a clear message of strengthening Akhilesh… Shivpal is left with no other option… but to choose a different path.”

