Highlights: We will decide next CM, says Mulayam; Governor Naik says developments intra-party issue

Meanwhile, stung by Mulayam's showcause notice, Ramgopal Yadav has called an emergency meeting of SP on January 1 in his capacity as General Secretary.

December 31, 2016 12:06 am
Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal yadav, SP infighting, SP UP polls Ramgopal Yadav has taken Akhilesh’s side in the ongoing tussle over control of the Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years. The SP supremo is addressing the media, as infighting within the family is threatening its poll prospects in 2017. He said, “I have worked really hard to make this party, what was their role in this? I work hard and they reap the fruits?”. The SP chief defended his move saying, “To save the party, we have expelled both Ram Gopal and Akhilesh Yadav for six years from the party. For us party is the most important and our priority is to save the party.”

He also declared that the party will decide the next chief minister. Meanwhile, stung by Mulayam’s showcause notice, Ramgopal Yadav has called an emergency meeting of SP on January 1 in his capacity as General Secretary. Ramgopal has taken Akhilesh’s side in the ongoing tussle over control of the Samajwadi Party. UP Governor Ram Naik in the meantime said that the developments in Samajwadi Party are an intra-party issue and that he is closely watching the developments as they unfold, he told PTI.

Here are the highlights: 

December 30, 201610:48 pm

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh resigns from the post.

December 30, 201610:35 pm

SP Spokesperson Naved Siddiqui resigns in support of Akhilesh, according to NDTV reports.

December 30, 20169:10 pm

UP CM AKhilesh Yadav directs UP DGP to ensure adequate security is deployed outside Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav’s residence.

December 30, 20168:35 pm

Developments in SP intra-party issue, I am keeping a watch: UP Governor Ram Naik

December 30, 20167:53 pm

December 30, 20167:49 pm

Two youths tried to self immolate

December 30, 20167:49 pm

Ministers reaching CM residence

December 30, 20167:43 pm

December 30, 20167:43 pm

Lucknow-Supporters gather outside Akhilesh Yadav’s residence, raise slogans in his support after SP Chief expelled UP CM for 6 yrs frm party

December 30, 20167:35 pm

Defiant Ramgopal says he still is general secretary of SP and party meet called by him on Sunday will take place in any eventuality

December 30, 20167:11 pm

Mulayam Singh Yadav calls convention called by Ram Gopal as “unauthorised”. Says only national president hs right to call such convention

December 30, 20167:10 pm

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav expelled for six years from Samajwadi Party; Supporters gather outside his residence.

December 30, 20167:09 pm

Akhilesh kya maafi mangega woh toh ladta hai, pita (father) manta hoga toh dekha jayega: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav

December 30, 20167:00 pm

We will decide the next chief minister, says Mulayam Singh

December 30, 20166:54 pm

I have worked really hard to make this party, what was their role in this? I work hard and they reap the fruits?: Mulayam Singh Yadav

December 30, 20166:51 pm

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also suspended for six years from the party over indiscipline: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav

December 30, 20166:50 pm

For us party is the most important and our priority is to save the party: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav

December 30, 20166:50 pm

To save the party, we have expelled both Ram Gopal and Akhilesh Yadav for six years from the party: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav

December 30, 20166:43 pm

Mulayam Singh Yadav takes strong exception to Akhilesh Yadav’s parallel list and remarks made in public by Ram Gopal Yadav: SP sources.

December 30, 20166:40 pm

CM is not able to understand that his future is being finished by Ram Gopal: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav

December 30, 20166:38 pm

No one has the right to call for a nat’l executive meet other than party Chief; by doing this you have hurt the party’s interest: SP Chief

December 30, 20166:38 pm

Ram Gopal Yadav suspended from the party for six years for indiscipline: SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav

December 30, 20166:36 pm

Mulayam Singh expels Ramgopal Yadav for six years, warns Akhilesh Yadav

