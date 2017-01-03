Mulayam Singh Yadav puts emergency meeting on hold

Mulayam, Amar Singh set out for EC office Monday. Prem Nath Pandey Mulayam, Amar Singh set out for EC office Monday. Prem Nath Pandey

MULAYAM SINGH YADAV has put on hold an emergency national convention of the Samajwadi Party the very day after he had called it for Thursday. “As per Netaji’s order, the convention of January 5 is on hold for now. All leaders and workers should devote themselves to preparation for elections in their areas and work hard to achieve victory,” Shivpal Yadav tweeted Monday, before leaving for Delhi with Mulayam to petition the Election Commission.

Mulayam had called the convention to “dispel misconceptions of public support” created by Sunday’s convention in which the rival camp seized control of the SP state headquarters and appointed his son Akhilesh party chief and MLC Naresh Uttam state president.

Sources said the support offered by a majority of party leaders and workers to Akhilesh’s elevation and Akhilesh’s control of the government machinery were seen as hurdles to Mulayam’s convention. Most party MPs, MLAs and office-bearers have rallied behind Akhilesh over the weekend and Mulayam has been left with only a handful of Shivpal loyalists.

“The elections are going to be announced in a few days. A lot of confusion has been created by Sunday’s convention,” said a leader in Shivpal’s camp. “Netaji has already said the convention was illegal. It is better to first strengthen the legal grounds so that the elections are not affected. A lot depends on the party symbol.