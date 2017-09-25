Mulayam Singh Yadav: Not launching any new party

Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav

Ending speculation that he would be launching a new party, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday told reporters in Lucknow that he has no intention of leaving the party he founded.

“I am not launching any new party,” Mulayam said.

There was intense speculation that Mulayam would announce his exit from the Samajwadi Party and chart his own course.

A source close to Mulayam told The Indian Express that “Netaji on Monday could announce a new path for himself, separate from the Samajwadi Party. He is constantly being ignored by the new party leadership (under son Akhilesh Yadav). He is not invited to the SP’s events. He feels it will be better to separate himself from SP.”

Sources also said that Mulayam may announce a new party in alliance with the Lok Dal. “On Monday, I will once again offer Netaji to come with Lok Dal and take charge as its national president,” Sunil Singh told The Indian Express on Sunday.

However, Mulayam began the conference by attacking the BJP government at Centre and state. Mulayam accused the BJP of not meeting ts election promises and failing to control the fuel price rise. He also criticised the government on some of its key policy decisions such as the GST and demonetisation.

On the law and order front in Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam said even girl students are not safe in BHU. “The rule of law has ended in UP,” he said. He also alleged that corruption is at its peak in UP.

When asked about the differences between him and his son Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam said:”I wish him well, but I don’t endorse his decisions.”

