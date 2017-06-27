Mulayam Singh meets rape accused Gayatri Prajapati in jail, says he’s being targeted

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. ANI photo SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. ANI photo

Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday met former minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is currently in jail over rape charges, reported news agency ANI. Speaking to the media, Mulayam said the former minister was being falsely accused and targeted. “False campaign is being initiated against Gayatri Prajapati; he is being targeted as if he is a terrorist,” he was quoted as saying.

Prajapati, who was absconding for a long time, was nabbed by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Lucknow on March 15. A case was registered against him and six others in February by UP police on the directive of the Supreme Court. He is accused of gangrape of a woman and attempted rape of her minor daughter at his official residence in Lucknow in 2014.

Earlier in May, Prajapati’s family members – including his wife and two daughters – tried to meet newly-appointed state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but he refused to meet them. Prajapati was granted bail in the case by a Special Court in April, but it was stayed by Allahabad High Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd