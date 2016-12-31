Mulayam Singh Yadav cheated people of UP by imposing his son on them, says BJP

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and state unit president Shivpal Yadav hold a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and state unit president Shivpal Yadav hold a press conference in Lucknow on Friday. Vishal Srivastav

Mulayam Singh Yadav should answer why he foisted his son Akhilesh Yadav on the people of Uttar Pradesh in 2012 when the mandate was his, the BJP said on Friday. “The people of UP rejected Akhilesh long back. Mulayamji cheated the people of UP by imposing his son on them. Akhilesh has let down the people of UP with the all-round failures of his government. He has not fulfilled any promise. People are feeling betrayed. Now Mulayam has expelled him from the party. People have already expelled him due to his governance failures,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said.

Law and order, he added, was one of Akhilesh’s more spectacular failures.

“People had voted for the SP in 2012 as they were angry with the Mayawati government over poor law and order and development, but the SP has also let them down,” he said.

Voters will not fall in this trap this time, Sharma said, claiming that they had made up their mind to vote for the BJP. “There is a wave in our support,” he said, adding that BJP governments in various states had brought development and ensured double-digit growth.