Mulayam Singh Yadav attends PM Narendra Modi dinner

Samajwadi Party Supreemo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Express File photo by Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi Party Supreemo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Express File photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat with Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav at a dinner party hosted by CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday. The senior leader’s son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav gave it a miss, while others called it “dinner diplomacy’ before the Presidential elections.

Sources said Adityanath had invited Akhilesh as well as BSP chief Mayawati for the dinner, but the latter too did not attend.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App