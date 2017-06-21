Latest News
  • Mulayam Singh Yadav attends PM Narendra Modi dinner

Mulayam Singh Yadav attends PM Narendra Modi dinner

Sources said Adityanath had invited Akhilesh as well as BSP chief Mayawati for the dinner, but the latter too did not attend.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:June 21, 2017 4:06 am
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party, Narendra Modi, Modi Mulayam meet Samajwadi Party Supreemo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Express File photo by Vishal Srivastav)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat with Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav at a dinner party hosted by CM Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday. The senior leader’s son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav gave it a miss, while others called it “dinner diplomacy’ before the Presidential elections.

