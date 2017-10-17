Mulayam Singh, Shivpal Yadav not in top Samajwadi Party panel

Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his younger brother Shivpal Yadav were missing from the list of members of the party’s national executive body, which party chief Akhilesh Yadav released on Monday. Most of the 55 members in the new national executive, formed after Akhilesh’s re-election earlier this month as party chief, are those who supported him during the feud in Samajwadi Party family.

Ramgopal Yadav, who Mulayam had expelled from but later re-inducted into the party last year, has been appointed the party’s first principal general secretary, a post created after an amendment to the party constitution at the recent national convention in Agra.

Under him will be a team of 10 national general secretaries, including Azam Khan, Naresh Agrawal and Indrajeet Saroj who had recently quit the BSP to join the SP. Among the national general secretaries is Balram Yadav, once considered close to Mulayam. Balram was also alleged to have played a role in attempting to broker a merger between the Quami Ekta Dal (QED) of Mukhtar Ansari and the SP, a tactic that is said to have sparked the family feud.

Ramgopal’s son and Firozabad MP Akshay Yadav is special invitee along with four others, among them Altaf Ansari who unsuccessfully contested against Mukhtar Ansari in the Assembly polls. Lucknow realtor and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Seth continues as party’s treasurer, while another Rajya Sabha member Beni Prasad Verma has been dropped.

Rajya Sabha members Kiranmoy Nanda and Jaya Bachchan also found a place in the new body with Nanda named vice-president. Leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly and Legislative Council Ram Govind Chaudhary and Ahmed Hasan, respectively, are also members.

Joe Antony of Kerala, Madhu Gupta of Lucknow, Kamal Akhtar of Amroha and Abhishek Mishra of Lucknow are among the 10 national secretaries. Party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, also secretary in the party national executive body, refused to comment on Mulayam and Shivpal’s absence from the list. As party chief, Akhilesh has the authority to nominate office bearers, members and special invitees in the national executive committee.

