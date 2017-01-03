Samajwadi Party: Mulayam Singh Yadav may use this trump card to outdo Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari) Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav at the Samajwadi Party’s special convention in Lucknow on Sunday. (Express Photo by Pramod Adhikari)

Hinting at a possible plot twist in the ongoing Samajwadi Party feud, a report suggesting that the suspensions of Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were never officially revoked emerged Tuesday. This could effectively mean that the developments that took place during the party’s national convention on January 1, where Akhilesh was named the party’s national president, would stand nullified.

Quoting sources close to Mulayam Singh Yadav, news agency ANI reported that revoking their disqualification from the party was “conditional”. It was decided that their suspension would only be revoked if they did not go ahead with Sunday’s convention. “They went ahead (with the convention). Hence, their disqualification wasn’t revoked,” the source was quoted as saying.

WATCH VIDEO | Samajwadi Party Symbol Is My Identity, I have Done Nothing Wrong: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP and SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav were expelled from the party for six years on December 30 for “gross indiscipline” by the party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. After a meeting at Mulayam Singh’s residence the next day, the announcement to revoke the expulsion was made by Shivpal.

The fight for the control of the party has now reached the Election Commission. With Mulayam having already approached the commission, Ram Gopal is scheduled to visit the EC Tuesday to submit Akhilesh’s claim as the new national president of the party. “Akhilesh Yadav is our national president. We will tell the Election Commission that we’re Samajwadi Party and symbol ‘cycle’ must be given to us,” said SP leader Naresh Agrawal. The source further said that the Mulayam faction’s case in EC is strong as only a party president can call convention, and not disqualified members.

It is unlikely that the EC would be able to resolve the dispute in time for UP elections. EC hearings are long and detailed, and may take at least six months. However, the panel may, in the interim, freeze the party symbol and provide ad-hoc recognition to the two factions under names similar to the parent party.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd