Mulayam contradicts Akhilesh on grand-alliance, says SP capable enough of fighting alone

A day after Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav hinted that he was ready for a ‘maha gathbandhan’ (grand alliance) before the 2019 General Election, SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday contradicted his son’s statement saying that the socialist party was capable enough to take on the ruling BJP all by itself. “Samajwadi saksham hain akele,” Mulayam was quoted as saying by ANI while responding to a query on the party’s prospects of forming an alliance with BSP and Congress.

Reflecting on the SP’s drubbing in the recently-held assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam chose to blame the media for his party’s dismal performance and said the people of UP were “befooled” by the saffron party. “Despite rendering a good performance (by the Akhilesh Yadav government), the voters inflicted a defeat to the SP. The people were befooled by call of Chal Modi – Chal Modi, and they went with the BJP,” he said while speaking to reporters in Etawah.

“The media only gave prominence to the family feud of the Samajwadi Party family. If the media had shown anarchy during the SP rule, it must highlight the same during regime of other parties as well,” Yadav added. Despite stitching up an alliance with the Congress, the Samajwadi Party was able to win only 47 seats in the assembly polls.

Reacting to Mulayam’s statement, state BJP said that he was “putting a question mark on the wisdom of the people of the state”.

