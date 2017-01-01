Mulayam asks Samajwadi Party workers to skip convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav

Making the latest move in the ongoing Samajwadi Party infighting, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav Sunday wrote a letter to all party workers discouraging them from attending the attend National Executive meet called by party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav. Mulayam Singh Saturday revoked “with immediate effect” the expulsion of his son, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav whom he had ordered out of the party a day earlier for “gross indiscipline”.

The latest reason for the feud is the distribution of poll tickets, which remains to be sorted out. Akhilesh loyalists want the Chief Minister to have a say on the matter — he had put out a separate list of 235 candidates a day after Mulayam Singh declared the names of 325 party candidates.

Mulayam had revoked the expulsion in wake of his clout and party being threatened after an overwhelming majority of MLAs rallied behind the chief minister. Most candidates and party leaders were in Lucknow to see the outcome of the national convention Sunday. A section in the party wants Akhilesh elevated as the executive national president of the SP.

Mulayam Singh Yadav writes letter to party workers, asks them not to attend National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/cigXo5sSn8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

On Saturday, Akhilesh announced that the party convention on January 1, called by Ram Gopal Yadav at Janeshwar Mishra Park, was on and asked for the preparations to continue. Akhilesh’s supporters, who have been overseeing the preparations at the park, had said a “new Akhilesh” would emerge from Sunday’s meeting.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd