Mulayam Singh Yadav bares it all: ‘I was insulted… humiliated, Akhilesh responsible for loss’

ACCUSING HIS son Akhilesh Yadav of insulting him, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark in the run-up to UP polls — “one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone” — led to the party’s debacle. Addressing a small gathering of supporters at a private event in Mainpuri on Saturday, Mulayam held Akhilesh responsible for giving an opportunity to the PM to say in public that “jo beta baap ka nahi hua… wo aapka kya hoga”.

This was the first time that Mulayam laid bare his anger after the SP’s defeat in the elections, fought under the leadership of Akhilesh, who had replaced his father as the party chief following a battle of turf with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. SP managed to win only 47 out of the 403 seats in the Assembly. “Kannauj ki rally me pradhan mantri Modiji ne kaha.. jo beta apne baap ka nahi hua… wo aapka kya hoga. Kya galat kaha tha… sahi hi bola ki jo apne baap ka nahi hua… wo kisi or ka kya hoga…. isi baat se hum buri tarah haar gaye (At a rally in Kannauj, the PM said ‘one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone’… He was not wrong… he was correct… We lost the polls over this comment),” said Mulayam while repeating this at least thrice in his 40-minute-long speech.

He added that two people, whom he would not like to name, gave the PM and the Opposition the opportunity to cash in on the family tussle. “Humne Akhilesh ko mukhya mantri banaya. Hum party ke hit me apmaan ka ghoont peete rahe. Humara bahut apmaan hua (I made Akhilesh the chief minister. For the party, I tolerated my insult… I was badly insulted),” said Mulayam. Repeating that he had never been humiliated like this, Mulayam said: “Hum ab aapse kehna chahte hain… jo mere saath hua… wo sabke saamne hai… jitna mera apmaan hua utna pehle kabhi nahi hua. Humse kisne kya kya nahi bola… Hum doosri party banayenge, hum ye karenge, hum wo karenge. Humne kaha.. hum kuch nahi kerenge. Hum dekhenge ki humare log kya chahte hain. Humari janata kya chahti hai (I want to tell you… what has happened with me is for all to see.. I had never been humiliated like this… People said so many things to me… I will set up a new party, I will do this and that… I said I won’t do anything… I will see what people want…).”

Blaming the family tussle for SP’s defeat in the polls, he said that removal of Shivpal from the posts he held in the party and the government was Akhilesh’s another mistake. “He (Akhilesh) sacked his own uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav — a very hard working minister, who was also insulted,” Mulayam added. On the resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, Mulayam said the matter would not be solved through dialogue.

“Ayodhya mamle me humne laakh prayas kiye. dono paksho ko bulaya… baithaya… baat kari. Magar koi sehmati nahi ho payi. Abhi Supreme Court ne kaha… faisla baatcheet se karein… to humara mananiya nyaylaya se anurodh hai… aap faisala dijiye. Wo sarvamanya hoga… baatcheet se hal nahi hoga (I have made several attempts to solve the dispute… I had called the two sides for discussions but there was no consensus… Now, the SC has said the matter should be resolved through dialogue… I request the SC to give the verdict… It would be acceptable to all… dialogue will not be able to solve this),” he claimed.

