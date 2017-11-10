Mamata Banerjee playing ‘minority politics’ by ‘stopping Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja’, says Mukul Roy

Former Railways Minister Mukul Roy (file) Former Railways Minister Mukul Roy (file)

Almost a week after joining BJP, former Union Railway Minister Mukul Roy on Friday trained his guns at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of playing minority politics in the state by “stopping Durga Puja and Laxmi Puja”. “In Bengal, Durga Puja & Laxmi Puja stopped. Mamata Banerjee is playing minority politics,” Mukul Roy said at a BJP event in Kolkata. The former TMC number 2 was referring to recent restrictions imposed by the Bengal government on idol immersion during the Durga Puja celebrations in the state. The Mamata government had prohibited immersion of Durga idol on October 1, as the date clashed with Muharram. The order, however, was later junked by the Calcutta High Court.

Roy also announced victory of his new party– BJP, in the 2019 polls, saying “there will come a change”. “There will come a change. BJP will come into power in Bengal in 2019,” Roy was quoted by ANI as saying while addressing a public gathering in Kolkata. A founder member of the TMC, Roy was inducted into BJP on November 3. He had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and quit TMC earlier this month following differences with Mamata Banerjee.

