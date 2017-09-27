Mukul Roy’s son to stay back in Trinamool

Subhranshu Roy Subhranshu Roy

For Subhranshu Roy, two-time MLA from Bijpur in North 24 Parganas, it was a tough choice between following Mukul Roy out of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) or stay on with the party. Ultimately, he chose the party. “My father took his decision. I have taken mine. I respect my father. But I have decided to stay on in TMC under the aegis of CM Mamata Banerjee. I am a party MLA and will do whatever my party tells me,” Subhranshu, 34, told The Indian Express.

A Rajya Sabha member, Mukul had earlier decided to leave the party and was summarily suspended for six years. Subhranshu is a BTech graduate from JIS Engineering College, Kalyani, and thereafter did his MBA from the same institute under West Bengal University of Technology. Along with representing Bijpur, he is also a businessman and a consultant.

Compared to Mukul, once a considered No. 2 in the party, Subhrangshu is a new comer but tasted success almost immediately. He emerged victorious on his first shot at the Assembly in 2011 on a TMC ticket. In 2016, despite differences growing between Mamata and Mukul, Subhrangshu once again contested under the TMC banner and won.

When asked that whether his decision would affect their relationship, Subhranshu said, “In no way. As a family we are close knit. We do not bring politics to home. My relationship with my father will remain the same.”

