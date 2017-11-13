Mukul Roy writes to govt on Biswa Bangla logo

State BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya at a rally in Kolkata on Friday. Partha Paul State BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya at a rally in Kolkata on Friday. Partha Paul

Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who recently joined the BJP, has written a strongly worded letter to the West Bengal principal secretary, home affairs, and principal secretary for micro, small and medium enterprises on the Biswa Bangla logo, which he alleged was wholly owned by Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

“In the Trademarks Journal, published by The Trademarks Authority, government of India on 8.5.2017, the “Biswa Bangla” mark is shown as wholly owned by Shri Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Smt Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal. The application of the government of West Bengal is shown as pending/abandoned,” Roy has written in his letter addressed to home secretary Atri Bhattacharya and Rajiv Sinha, principal secretary (MSME).

