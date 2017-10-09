Mukul Roy will not be inducted into party if proven guilty, says BJP leader

Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy. Express Photo by Partha Paul Suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy. Express Photo by Partha Paul

With speculation rife over Mukul Roy joining the BJP, a senior leader of the party on Monday said the suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader would not be inducted into the saffron outfit if he was found “guilty” in corruption cases. Asked how could the BJP induct Roy, against whom it had run a political campaign over the last few years, the leader, who did not wish to be named, told PTI, “He has not been proven guilty yet, only allegations have been raised.” He, however, added that the party was yet to take a call on the matter.

“The West Bengal unit of our party will first discuss and decide. After that, we will take a call. But, if he (Roy) is found guilty in the Narada and Saradha cases, we will not induct him into the party,” the BJP leader said.

He added that the saffron party was like “the river Ganga, where various small rivers meet”.

Roy, who is currently in Delhi, earlier in the day met the BJP’s in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who said the saffron party was not in a hurry to induct him.

The suspended TMC leader is likely to resign as a Rajya Sabha MP within the next few days. He had earlier said he would also resign from the primary membership of the party.

Roy had been suspended by the TMC for six years for “anti-party activities” after he had said, on September 25, that he would resign from the party after Durga Puja.

He had recently described the BJP as a secular party and said the TMC would not have tasted success without the backing of the saffron outfit at the national level in its initial years.

