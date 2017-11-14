Mukul Roy: TMC slogan registered in name of Mamata nephew Abhishek Banerjee

Mukul Roy addressing at a gathering during the first BJP rally after he joins the party ,in Kolkata on November 10,2017. Express photo by Partha Paul. Mukul Roy addressing at a gathering during the first BJP rally after he joins the party ,in Kolkata on November 10,2017. Express photo by Partha Paul.

BJP LEADER Mukul Roy has alleged that Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has registered the party’s catchline “Ma Mati Manush (mother soil people)” in his name.

The allegation comes days after the former Trinamool leader joined the BJP and fired the first salvo by alleging in a public meeting that Abhishek owns the logo of Biswa Bangla — a brand promoted by the state government.

Flaunting a certificate issued by the trademarks registry under the Trade Marks Act, 1999, Roy said: “I do not know why ‘Ma Mati Manush’ was registered as a trademark. All I have is the certificate that says that it was registered in the name of Abhishek Banerjee in August 2016.”

Mamata had coined the slogan ‘Ma Mati Manush’, which sometimes appears in Trinamool stationery and merchandise. But there are no apparent business interests associated with it.

Since Roy’s public accusation, two IAS officers posted with the West Bengal government have claimed that ‘Biswa Bangla’ is wholly owned by the state government and the logo — designed by Mamata — has been donated to it. Following this, Roy accused the officers of violation of service rules.

Meanwhile, Roy has applied for a voter I-card in Delhi with his address as 181, South Avenue — the flat that he was allotted as a Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP. He resigned from the seat last month ahead of quitting the party. Sources said Roy is planning a battery of legal cases and he wants to be in Delhi for that purpose.

Among the cases he is expected to file is one on his suspicions of phone-tapping in which, sources said, he would also make the Union home and the telecommunications ministries parties. “Somehow, his conversations seemed to be getting leaked. That is why he has decided to move Delhi High Court,” a source said.

