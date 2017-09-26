Mukul Roy quits TMC post, party suspends him

Will reveal the reasons after Durga Puja: Mukul Roy Will reveal the reasons after Durga Puja: Mukul Roy

Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy resigned from the party working committee on Monday, and announced that he would quit the Rajya Sabha and the party’s primary membership after Durga Puja. Soon after, the Trinamool suspended him for six years for indulging in “anti-party” activities.

Announcing Roy’s suspension, Trinamool secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said he was colluding with the BJP. “For the last few years Roy has indulged in anti-party activities and tried to weaken the party,” Chatterjee said at a news conference.

At another press conference, Roy said, “I was the one to sign first when Trinamool was formed in December 17, 1997. With a heavy heart today, I have decided to separate myself from the party. I will reveal the reasons after the Durga Puja.”

He continued, “Now I am only a working committee member, apart from a Rajya Sabha MP… I will resign from Rajya Sabha immediately after the Pujas. About eight months are left for my tenure in the Upper House. At the same time, I will also leave primary membership of the party. This is the time of the pujas and none will be interested in petty politics. So I will explain my decision in detail later.”

Chatterjee said, “Under pressure from central agencies and to suit his personal interest, he (Roy) has tried to weaken the party in a pre-planned manner. He was also colluding with the BJP.”

Chatterjee said that Roy had been speaking against the party for the last few days, especially after he was told to stop “hobnobbing with the BJP”. “He has desired to leave the party and resign from the Rajya Sabha after the puja. We have only said that if he has desired to do it, then he should do it right now,” Chatterjee said.

“The party is united and we have full confidence in the leadership of Banerjee. The party is not about an individual. It is about our team under the leadership of Banerjee,” he added.

Will reveal the reasons after Durga Puja: Mukul Roy

Speaking to reporters about the developments, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “Roy was an important leader in TMC. Let’s wait and watch. Let him first approach our party and a decision will be taken accordingly.”

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “Losing a leader like Roy is a major setback for TMC. We have so far not received any proposal that he wants to join our party. But the BJP will gain massively from the absence of Roy in TMC. But first let him decide what he wants to do, we will think accordingly.”

Roy was one of the founding members of TMC and a former national general secretary. His announcement comes months after a growing rift with the CM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App