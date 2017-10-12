Mukul Roy quits RS: Good riddance, we can sleep peacefully now, says Partha Chatterjee

Mukul Roy leaves his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Mukul Roy leaves his official residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Terming Mukul Roy’s resignation from the party “good riddance”, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday said the TMC does not give any importance to what he says about it.

“Whatever he is saying holds no importance to us. He is saying baseless things after becoming a faceless person. It is a good riddance. Now we can sleep peacefully at night. The party is relieved of the young boy from Kanchrapara,” Chatterjee said at a press conference.

Roy submitted his resignation as a Rajya Sabha MP to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and also left TMC.

Maintaining that Roy quit due to pressure from CBI and BJP, Chatterjee said: “Since the day CBI started questioning him, he had understood that only BJP can save him. As a result, he was in touch with BJP leaders for last few years without getting instructions from the party. Every day he is holding meetings with them. No TMC leader has done what he did till now. Despite his actions, Mamata Banerjee had given him another chance to rectify his mistakes in 2015. But he did not do it. He has surrendered before CBI, and is asking BJP to induct him into the party. He is pursuing kancha (petty) politics.”

Alleging that the TMC is a “one-man party”, Roy had also alleged that all its workers were “servants”.

“He has said that all TMC leaders and workers are servants. I will make it clear that all party workers are our colleagues. We have one leader, and that is Mamata Banerjee. She is our role model. It took him a while to understand who our role model is. He tried to be a zamindar (landlord) in the party and run it accordingly. He has lost his zamindari. The people are relieved…,” replied Chatterjee.

The TMC secretary general also hit back at Roy on his comments about “dynasty politics”, saying his own son is a TMC MLA.

“It is not a crime to pursue politics if a member of your family is already in politics. Dynasty politics is everywhere. It does not behove him to speak on dynasty politics as his son is also a politician and TMC MLA.”

The senior TMC leader further said: “No one knew him before he joined Trinamool Congress. Whatever he is saying now has no importance. He alleged that party supremo Mamata Banerjee had instructed him in 2004 to contact Ashok Singhal (late VHP leader) and RSS. This is absolutely a lie. Why was he silent for so many years? He is speaking all of this out of frustration. He is trying to escape from the clutches of CBI, and is giving provocations to his colleagues in a bid to float in the air.”

Meanwhile, the TMC has convened an extended core committee meeting on October 27 at Nazrul Mancha. Around 3,000 party leaders will attend the meeting, includingMPs, MLAs, district presidents, block presidents, municipality chairmen, panchayat pradhans and other leaders.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App