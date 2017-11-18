Top Stories
Mukul Roy moves Delhi HC, says Bengal govt tapped his phone

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured Mukul Roy of appropriate action after examining his complaint that the West Bengal government was monitoring his movements

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:November 18, 2017 6:04 am
Mukul Roy, Delhji HC, Mamata Government, Phone Tapping, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajnath Singh, India News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Mukul Roy (File)

BJP leader Mukul Roy, who recently quit Trinamool Congress, has moved Delhi High Court against the West Bengal government, accusing it of tapping his phone. The plea sought directions to service providers Vodafone and MTNL to produce before the court directions, if any, issued by West Bengal government to intercept telegraphic messages originating from or received by Roy or any of his relative. Justice Vibhu Bakhru Friday posted the matter for further hearing on November 20.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured Roy of appropriate action after examining his complaint that the West Bengal government was monitoring his movements.

