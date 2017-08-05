Mukul Roy dismisses claims of joining BJP

Mukul Roy (File) Mukul Roy (File)

Trinamool Congress vice-president Mukul Roy on Friday brushed aside speculations of him quitting the party and joining the BJP, saying such reports are baseless. Speculations of Roy’s exit from Trinamool, and his subsequent clarification, arose after six sacked TMC MLAs in Tripura announced they would formally join the BJP on August 7.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Roy made it clear that he is not leaving the Trinamool Congress. “From where are you getting this news? It is absolutely rubbish. Has BJP or Congress or CPM said anything? Have I or my party made any statement in this regard? It is false and baseless news. If I have anything to say, then I will definitely say it.”

In 2015, Roy was removed from the post of Trinamool all-India general secretary for his alleged role in the Saradha chit fund scam. However, he made a comeback the next year as the party’s vice-president, in the run-up to the 2016 Assembly polls. In the first week of July this year, Trinamool had removed Roy as the party observer for Tripura after its MLAs showed their inclination towards the BJP. Roy was replaced by Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta.

During Trinamool’s ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally on July 21, Mukul Roy was present at the dais, but did not address party workers. At the end of last month, Roy had visited north Bengal and held talks with district party leaders. It was learnt that Trinamool supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given Roy the responsibility to resolve the unrest in the Darjeeling hills.

