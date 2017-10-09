Ahead of quitting Rajya Sabha, Mukul Roy meets BJP’s Kailash Vijayvargiya

Mukul Roy has, however, played down the meeting saying that he met Vijayvargya at the residence of senior Congress leader Shiv Charan Mathur, who chairs the House Committee. Mukul Roy has, however, played down the meeting saying that he met Vijayvargya at the residence of senior Congress leader Shiv Charan Mathur, who chairs the House Committee.

Suspended Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was on Monday photographed along with BJP West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya outside a residence in New Delhi.

He has, however, played down the meeting saying that he met Vijayvargiya at the residence of senior Congress leader Shiv Charan Mathur, who chairs the House Committee.

Roy, who is the founder member of TMC, is expected to resign from his Rajya Sabha membership on Wednesday, after meeting Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Roy alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal is not allowing him to disburse his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.

Responding to a question whether Roy will join the BJP, Vijayvargiya said that his party is not in a hurry over the matter.

At the same time, Vijayvargiya claimed that all those who want development in West Bengal will come on board.

“All those political leaders who want West Bengal to grow would like to join BJP and work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as there is no other party which wants to work on the agenda of development,” the BJP general secretary said.

Last week, Roy stated that he considers the BJP a secular political party. He questioned TMC over how it was part of the Atal Bihar Vajpayee-led NDA government if the saffron party was a communal force.

