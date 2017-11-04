Mukul Roy a ‘traitor’ with no popularity among the masses, says TMC

Mukul Roy (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (R) during happier times. (File Photo) Mukul Roy (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (R) during happier times. (File Photo)

The Trinamool Congress leadership on Saturday refused to attach any importance to the recent induction of Mukul Roy into the BJP, adding that he was a “traitor” with no popularity among the masses.

Senior TMC leader and mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Sovan Chatterjee, said the party was not at all bothered about Roy. “We do not have time to think about a person who does not have any mass base of his own. We have lot of work at hand and that needs to be done at the earliest,” he said.

State cabinet member Firhad Hakim advised Roy not to dream about dislodging the TMC government in the next assembly polls as it might turn into a nightmare for him. “He is a traitor who had betrayed the people of Bengal. He won’t be able to do any harm to the TMC. In our party, Mamata Banerjee holds the reins. It is good to dream, there is no harm in it… but his dreams should not turn into a nightmare,” he said.

Roy, who was at one time the second-most powerful leader of the TMC, joined the BJP on Friday. He claimed the people of West Bengal wanted an alternative to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and would vote the saffron party to power in the next polls.

