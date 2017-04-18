Why so much noise over Kashmir video, can’t criticise army sitting in AC rooms: Mukul Rohatgi

The recent report about a stone pelter tied to an Army vehicle, it helped contain stone pelters and saved the poll officials. Why so much noise,” Rohatgi said. (Source: file photo) The recent report about a stone pelter tied to an Army vehicle, it helped contain stone pelters and saved the poll officials. Why so much noise,” Rohatgi said. (Source: file photo)

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi questioned the “noise” surrounding the viral video that showed an alleged stone pelter in Kashmir being tied to the bonnet of an Army Vehicle. Speaking to news channel NDTV, the government’s top legal advisor defended the army for using a Kashmiri man as a human shield. “The recent report about a stone pelter tied to an Army vehicle, it helped contain stone pelters and saved the poll officials. Why so much noise,” Rohatgi said.

He went on to say that everyone should take pride in the army’s efforts in combating terrorism as they are working in tough conditions. “Everyday people are dying. It’s a surcharged atmosphere. The Army is dealing with terrorists not with protestors, so they will have to be dealt with…everyone should look at the Army with pride, they are doing a great job,” he said. “Sitting in AC rooms you can’t criticise army. Please put yourself in army position.”

The Jammu-Kashmir Police registered an FIR against unknown army personnel in connection with the incident. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also sought a detailed report from the police. The army has also begun its own internal investigation into the case. The Kashmiri man, who has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Dar, was on his way to attend a funeral ceremony at his sister’s house. Dar, a resident of Sitaharaan village in Budgam district, was reportedly tied to the bonnet to dissuade locals from pelting stones at an army convoy. He was later taken to the 53 Rashtriya Rifles headquarters and was let off a few hours later.

