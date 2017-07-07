Muktsar: Police launch ‘Shakti’ mobile app for women

The Muktsar police on Thursday launched ‘Shakti’ mobile application for women safety. Launching the app, Muktsar SSP Sushil Kumar said that the mobile numbers of police officials and other information have been stored in this

mobile application which women can use during emergency.

As soon as a woman presses emergency help option, the police from nearby spot will reach her tracing her location.

The SSP also flagged of a newly formed flying squad of 38 women police officers who have been provided with various logistics including Activa scooters, revolvers, wireless sets and pepper sprays to use in emergency. He said the flying squad of women police will check eve-teasing near schools and colleges.

