Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynchings: No atmosphere of fear or insecurity among minorities

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, bjp Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, triple talaq, uniform civil code, gau rakshaks, ram mandir, yogi adityanath, india news, latest news, bjp, up govt, naqvi Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, bjp Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, triple talaq, uniform civil code, gau rakshaks, ram mandir, yogi adityanath, india news, latest news, bjp, up govt, naqvi

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence on the recent mob lynchings, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there was no atmosphere of “fear or insecurity” among minorities. Blaming the recent violence on “some forces” seeking to deviate the public attention from the Government’s agenda of development, Naqvi said action will be taken against them.

“There is no atmosphere of fear or insecurity among minorities. Some forces want the agenda of destruction to dominate the agenda of development; action being taken against them,” news agency PTI quoted Naqvi as saying.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, PM Modi said: “Today I want to say a few words and express sadness on some of the things going on. We are a land of non violence. We are the land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that. No one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. Yes. It should be done. Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve. As a society, there is no place for violence. No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country.”

Thousands of people gathered at various locations across the country to protest against the mob attacks on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, noted social activist Shabnam Hashmi returned her National Minority Rights Award, protesting against the mob lynchings. Hashmi claimed that the National Commission “lost all its credibility” and condemned the minorities body chairperson Gayorul Hasan Rizvi for his remarks following India’s loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

“I return the National Minority Rights Award, which has lost all its credibility, in protest against the consistent attacks and killings of the members of the minority communities and total inaction, apathy and tacit support to the violent gangs by the government,” Hashmi wrote in a letter to the commission.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd