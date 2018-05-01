Naqvi credits Modi govt for most minority candidates cracking UPSC

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Express Photo/File) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Express Photo/File)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the Narendra Modi government’s policy of “development with dignity” without any discrimination has ensured that 131 people from minority communities, including 51 Muslims, have cracked the civil services examination this year.

Naqvi claimed that this is the first time since Independence that so many people from minority communities have cleared the UPSC exams.

Out of 1,099 people selected last year, 126 candidates belonged to minority communities. These include 52 Muslims (4.5 per cent).

“There is immense talent in minority communities, especially Muslim youths. But previous governments did not put enough effort to create an environment that would give them confidence,” Naqvi said. “Prime Minister Modi’s government has given an atmosphere to protect and promote the talent of youths from minority communities, which has resulted in such a large number of youths from minority communities being selected for the top administrative services.”

Of the successful Muslim candidates, 26 had been coached and helped by the Zakat Foundation of India. The Foundation’s president Zafar Mahmood, however, rubbished Naqvi’s claims. He said, “The minister is showing himself in a poor light by saying this. The UPSC does not follow the government’s diktat — it is a 100-per cent transparent organisation.”

Mahmood said, “We have been making concerted efforts for the last 10 years to ensure that bright students from the community sit for competitive examinations. We have also been organising orientation programmes giving them confidence. These results are a fruition of that effort.”

There are six Muslims, including three women, in the top 100 this year. In 2017-18, 105 youths from minority communities who had qualified for the civil services prelims were provided financial support under the “Nai Udaan” scheme.

Naqvi said that the ministry has decided to double the financial assistance to students who have cleared the UPSC prelims. Instead of Rs 50,000 assistance, candidates will now get Rs 1 lakh. Under the “Naya Savera” programme, the Minority Affairs Ministry has been working with reputed institutions and organisations to provide free coaching to minority youths, the minister said.

Naqvi added that the number of Haj pilgrims from India is the highest this year since Independence. This is the first year when there will be no government subsidy for Haj pilgrims.

A total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims will go for Haj this year.

