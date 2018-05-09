Mukesh Ambani only Indian businessman on Forbes most powerful people list

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian businessman who made it to the Forbes latest ranking of “The world’s most powerful people”. Ambani, with a net worth of 41.2 billion dollars, ranks 32nd on the Forbes list. Microsoft’s India-born CEO Satya Nadella is on the 40th spot.

On Ambani, Forbes said the billionaire industrialist’s Reliance sparked a price war in India’s hyper-competitive telecom market with the launch of 4G phone service Jio in 2016.

“Jio has signed on 160 million customers by offering free domestic voice calls, dirt-cheap data services and virtually free smartphones,” Forbes said.

Besides Ambani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only other Indian on the power list. Modi has been ranked ninth and is ahead of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been ranked 13, United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May, 14, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, 15, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is at 24.

The magazine cited Modi government’s November 2016 decision to eliminate India’s two largest banknotes in a bid to reduce money laundering and corruption.

According to Forbes’ 2018 ‘World’s Billionaires’ list, Mukesh Ambani’s wealth surged a whopping 72.84 per cent to $40.1 billion (Rs 2,60,622 crore)-highest among the 119 Indian billionaires on the list. Ambani was ranked 19th globally, up from 33rd position in 2017.

