Mukesh Agnihotri is new CLP leader in Himachal Pradesh

Four-time MLA and former minister Mukesh Agnihotri will be the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Himachal Pradesh. The 55-year-old Agnihotri, elected from Haroli, is a staunch loyalist of former CM Virbhadra Singh.

In the 68-member House, Congress has 21 MLAs.

The decision on the new CLP leader was taken by Congress president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi after AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde and party’s observer Bala Sehab Thorat submitted their report.

Agnihotri has also worked in The Indian Express group as a journalist, first in Shimla and later in Delhi.

