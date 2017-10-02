Muharram, Durga immersions in West Bengal peaceful, say police

Police deployment at a Muharram procession in Kolkata’s B B Ganguly Street on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Police deployment at a Muharram procession in Kolkata’s B B Ganguly Street on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

AMID Tight security, Muharram and Durga idol immersion processions passed off peacefully in the state on Sunday, said police.

The banks of the Hooghly wore a deserted look, barring a few people carrying community puja idols. Areas like Park Circus, Rajabazar, Kolkata Port area, including adjoining Kidderpore, Iqbalpur, Mominpur and Metiabruz, witnessed Muharram processions with thousands in participation.

“The situation is completely peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported so far,” West Bengal ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma told The Indian Express.

Apprehending communal flare-ups on Sunday, the state police had made elaborate arrangements and deployed a large number of personnel to keep vigil. The government had initially banned idol immersion beyond 10 pm on September 30, the last day of the puja festival, and on October 1 on account of Muharram.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the restrictions were necessary to maintain law and order at a time when tens of thousands of people are out on the streets.

The Calcutta High Court, however, revoked the decision to impose these restrictions. It directed the police to make necessary arrangements for both the immersion and Muharram processions. The court had allowed idol immersion on Sunday provided puja committees obtain police permission for the same.

The government later said that permission would be granted for immersion on Muharram if the situation is “found to be fit”. Despite the HC order, very few organisers sought permission for idol immersion.

