Mughalsarai station renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya

The station was built during colonial rule and was a major stop on the Delhi-Howrah route. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava) The station was built during colonial rule and was a major stop on the Delhi-Howrah route. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

The over century-old Mughalsarai railway station has been renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik giving his assent. A notification for this was issued by the state government on Monday, an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The state government had in June last year decided to rename Mughalsarai Junction in Chandauli district after Upadhyaya, who was found dead near the station in mysterious circumstances in 1968. After the approval of the state cabinet, the proposal was forwarded to the Railway Ministry.

It was then sent to Raj Bhavan for the Governor’s assent, which was given yesterday. Mughalsarai is also the birth place of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

The notification said the station’s name has been changed to ‘Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction’ with immediate effect. The Centre gave its in-principal approval for renaming the station, among the busiest in the country, last year. The move drew flak from opposition parties which accused the ruling party of attempting to tamper with history.

The Aam Aadmi Party was quick to criticise the move after the station’s renaming was announced today. The station was built during colonial rule and was a major stop on the Delhi-Howrah route.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App