Mughalsarai railway station renamed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) station

The Mughalsarai railway station in Uttar Pradesh has been renamed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) station on Saturday. The move is being seen as a bid by Yogi Adityanath-led state government to revive the legacy of the Jan Sangh leader who died in 1968 at the junction. The proposal to renamed the station was met with strong criticism by the Opposition. ‘Mughalsarai’ off railway map: ‘What’s in a name change? A political project, push for a wider iconography

In its proposal to rename the station, the state government had pointed to the mysterious death of Upadhyaya at the Mughalsarai station as one of the primary reasons to rename the station, an official told The Indian Express.

To ensure smooth transition and no ambiguity for passengers while making reservations, the railway ministry will also be making changes in its records.

Mughalsarai is the largest marshalling yard in Asia and is considered one of the oldest railway stations. The station came into being in 1862 when East India Company linked Howrah to Delhi by rail.

In June, the UP government gave its green signal for the proposal to rename the station after Upadhyaya. The following month, the Home Ministry received a request from the state for a no-objection certificate (NOC) which is needed for renaming stations. A look at stations that have been renamed recently

