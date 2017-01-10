Mufti Sayeed death anniversary: Top Hurriyat leader pays tribute in special issue of Sheeraza

The write-ups in the magazine highlights various aspects of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s life and has been penned by members of his family, politicians, cabinet colleagues and journalists. (File photo) The write-ups in the magazine highlights various aspects of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s life and has been penned by members of his family, politicians, cabinet colleagues and journalists. (File photo)

On the first death anniversary of former CM and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages has released a special issue of multilingual magazine Sheeraza. The special issue traces Sayeed’s life from childhood to death. Several people, including family members and politicians, have written in it on their association with the former CM.

Mufti is the fourth politician in whose memory the academy has brought out a special issue of Sheeraza. Earlier, it released special issues on National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, former J&K Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad and former CM and Congress leader Ghulam Mohammad Sadiq.

The write-ups in the magazine highlights various aspects of Mufti’s life and has been penned by members of his family, politicians, cabinet colleagues and journalists. An interview of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and another of the former CM’s brother have also been included in the special issue.

Also, senior Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Bhat has penned a piece for the magazine, in which he has written in detail about his close association with the former CM. “My friend Mufti Mohammad Sayeed chose to take stock of the projects under construction in Srinagar from morning till evening towards the end of his life…He fell in the evening and never got back to Srinagar alive. He died while serving and I trust – he died a pleasant death God bless him,” wrote Bhat.

Quoting mystic poet Rumi, Bhat writes, “the beauty of living lies in dying, which is you can recognise beauty of living only at death, if you die serving your people, alleviating the pain of the people who are in pain your dying will be pleasant more pleasant than the pleasant mornings of spring.”

The Academy has published more than 2,000 copies of the magazine, which is published both in Urdu and English.

The Academy’s secretary Aziz Hajni told The Indian Express that they felt the need to bring out a special issue on Sayeed as he was the president of the Academy.

“We had forwarded names of four prominent personalities to Governor Narendra Nath Vohra — Rashid Nazaki, Makhan Lal Kanwal, Ghulam Ahmad Nazir and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The Governor gave a go ahead for special issues on all of them. While the special issue on Sayeed has already been released, work on the others is in the final stage,” he said.

Chief Editor, Urdu, Mohammad Ashraf Tak, said that write-ups by 30 eminent figures have been published in the Urdu issue of the magazine. “We also interviewed the brother of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed who lives in Bijbhera. Top Hurriyat leader Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, who was a classmate of the former CM, has written about their friendship,” he said.

Javied Rahi who contributed in the magazine said that since former chief minister took some good initiatives about welfare of tribals, he paid tribute to Mufti.

