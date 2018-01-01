Muezzin found dead in mosque, Andhra govt orders probe

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the alleged murder of a 61-year-old muezzin inside a mosque in Lalcheruvu area of Rajahmundry on Friday night. The mosque was also allegedly desecrated and religious books burnt with attackers leaving behind beedis on the spot.

Mohammed Farooq, who was found dead on Saturday morning in the mosque by people who had come there to pray, had arrived in Rajahmundry about five months ago and was working as a muezzin, police said.

“The matter is under investigation. We cannot say anything right now (about) the cause or motive,” Rajahmundry Urban SP B Rajakumari said, adding that Farooq’s family has been informed and his body sent for postmortem.

Muslim organisations held a protest on Sunday and accused communal forces of polarisation and trying to disturb peace in the area.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with DGP M Malakondaiah and reviewed the law and order situation. “Stringent action will be taken against whoever is found guilty of doing this,” the Chief Minister said.

