MSRTC staff call off strike after Bombay High Court order

Employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) called off their strike in the early hours of Saturday, after the Bombay High Court (HC) late Friday evening deemed their protest to be illegal. Nearly one lakh employees of the MSRTC had been on strike since October 17, demanding an increase in their salaries according to the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations. The protest had massively disrupted the travel plans of residents during Diwali.

In a late evening order, a vacation bench of the HC held the ongoing strike by MSRTC workers’ union illegal and directed the employees to return to work. The court also observed that the government had taken concrete steps to end the strike. An official statement from the MSRTC read, “The judgment calls for the formation of a high-level committee that will comprise five senior state government officials. The same will include financial secretary, transport secretary, transport commissioner, vice-chairman and managing director of the MSRTC who will submit their interim report by November 15 to the state government.”

Senior government officials said the report must include estimates of the revised pay scale for the workers, which must be in consideration with the demands of the unions. They will submit the report to Transport Minister Diwakar Raote.

“All the aggrieved unions of the Corporation must be handed a written letter of the formation of the committee and its details by October 24. The final report must be submitted and the details of the revised pay scale must be in place by December 21. The same report must be submitted to the High Court,” added the MSRTC statement.

Commuters expressed joy over the strike being called off. “I had my return ticket booked on Shivneri bus Sunday morning from Pune to Mumbai. As a last-minute ticket booking in train was impossible, I feared having to take a private bus, which could witness heavy rush at the end of weekend. I am happy the strike is called off,” said Manju Kishwani, a commuter. While MSRTC employees have expressed relief over the formation of a committee, they complained about the loss of pay and work hours and said this could have been avoided had the government been quick with its decision. “Hours before the unions were set to begin the strike, a meeting was called with the chief minister. It was only then that they informed us of a committee being formed to discuss our issues. As no member of the committee was decided by then and neither was any timeline stated to redress our grievances, we decided to continue with the strike,” said Sandeep Shinde, leader of Maharashtra ST Transport Kamgar Sanghatana.

Union members had termed it a “black Diwali”, as hundreds of drivers and conductors also had to remain stranded at the depots awaiting the government’s decision. Many who had driven to different districts by October 17 morning were stuck at the respective depots until the strike was called off. “I stay in Kudal but had to spend my three days of Diwali stranded at the Kolhapur ST depot. As we had ferried the bus till that stop, I could not continue the journey till the strike was called off. We were helplessly awaiting the government’s decision,” said a conductor.

“Only if the government was quick enough to listen to our problems and find a solution, this loss could have been avoided. We now expect the committee to take a decision in our favour and grant us the required pay hike we deserve,” said Krunal Warwatkar, a driver and member of the union.

Government officials, however, denied any delay in the formation of the committee. While the government had approved a hike of 33 per cent in the employees’ salaries, unions disapproved of the same.

“Even after being informed about the formation of the committee, they decided to carry on with the strike. Marathon meetings were conducted to take a quick decision on their concerns but the unions were adamant on the approval of a pay hike, which is difficult for the corporation to approve. We tried our best to convince them to opt out of the strike,” said an official.

According to senior MSRTC officials, the corporation makes a revenue of Rs 7,200 crore annually. From its annual expenditure of Rs 8,500 crore, it utilities Rs 3,200 crore towards the salaries.

“If the demands of the committee are approved, the annual expenditure on the payment of salaries may rise to Rs 5,500 crore, an amount which the government cannot afford with its present earnings. We may thus have to find ways to increase our earnings,” said a senior MSRTC official.

The corporation incurred about Rs 75-crore losses due to the strike in the last four days, said the officials.

