Saturday, May 19, 2018
MSEDCL official arrested in graft case

Deputy Executive Engineer Ganesh Shriram Chavan (41), attached to the Digras Sub Division of MSEDCL, had allegedly sought the bribe from the complainant for certain official approvals.

By: PTI | Yavatmal | Published: May 19, 2018 7:43:57 pm
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an official of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

Deputy Executive Engineer Ganesh Shriram Chavan (41), attached to the Digras Sub Division of MSEDCL, had allegedly sought the bribe from the complainant for certain official approvals. After the complainant approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Chavan was arrested red-handed in his office on Friday, said inspector Nitin Levharkar.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and Digras police were conducting a further probe, he said.

