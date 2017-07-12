MPs’ panel to meet Byculla jail inmates

A jailer and five guards have been arrested for alleged custodial killing of Shetye, who was a murder convict. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

A 30-member panel of women MPs will meet Mumbai’s Byculla prison inmates on July 13 and 14 in connection with recent rioting there. Murder accused media executive Indrani Mukerjea had alleged that jail guards had assaulted her during the riot inside Byculla women’s prison.

BJP MP Bijoya Chakravarty, who would lead the MPs, said that they want to see the condition of the jail and the condition of the inmates. “We will seek a report from the state government.”

The panel, which includes DMK’s Kanimozhi, TMC’s Satabdi Roy and NCP’s Supriya Sule, will talk to prison authorities. The MPs committee for empowerment of women is likely to prepare a report on women in detention and access to justice based on their interaction.

Officials said that since prisons are a state subject, the panel can only make recommendations. Officials from the Union home ministry and state prisons department are also likely to be present.

Mukerjea, in jail since 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter, Sheena Bora, has submitted a complaint alleging that the jail’s superintendent threatened her with sexual assault if she spoke out against inmate Manjula Shetye’s death that led to the rioting. A jailer and five guards have been arrested for alleged custodial killing of Shetye, who was a murder convict.

