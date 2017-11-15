MPs’ meet today: Captain Amarinder decides to skip, Bajwa boycotts

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (File)

With Chief Minister Amarinder Singh deciding to stay away from an all-party MPs meet scheduled for Wednesday and assigning Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brahm Mohindra to chair it, Rajya Sabha MP and former state Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa’s hope to confront him several controversial issues at the meeting has been dashed.

While Akali Dal and AAP MPs had already decided to boycott the meeting, Bajwa, who was waiting to raise several issues with Chief Minister, including pressing him for taking action against SAD leader and former Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, also announced his decision to boycott the gathering.

“I am dismayed that the CM is not attending the meeting. I was looking forward to take up the issue of corruption by ministers in the previous regime, including Majithia in drug racket, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, former Agriculture Minister Tota Singh and former Food Minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon in corruption. But when the CM is not coming then what would I do? I cannot take up these issues with Mohindra,” said a disappointed Bajwa.

Bajwa had upped the ante, demanding him to take action against Majithia recently after 40 Congress MLAs gave a representation to the CM for taking action against former revenue minister. Bajwa, meanwhile, added that he also wanted to take up the issue of sugarcane farmers with the CM to increase the State Assured Price (SAP) for sugarcane on the lines of Haryana having SAP of Rs 330 per quintal compared to Punjab at Rs 285 to 300.

“This is injustice to Punjab farmers. I wanted to tell the CM that opposition was blowing up this issue stating Congress government was deliberately not increasing SAP to benefit the sugar barons’ lobby,” said Bajwa.

Another Rajya Sabha MP Shamsher Singh Dullo also said that he would not attend Wednesday’s meeting. “I had prepared a list of promises made by the party in its election manifesto. I wanted to ask the CM when would these be fulfilled. But the CM is not coming for the meeting now. Who would we discuss all this with?” he said.

Another Rajya Sabha MP from Congress, Ambika Soni, too is unlikely to attend the meeting. She could not be contacted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App