MPs meet PM Modi to discuss Supreme Court’s verdict on SC/ST atrocities act

LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who along with Thawarchand Gehlot met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it was a good and elaborate discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Supreme Court judgement on the SC/ST atrocities act. LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan, who along with Thawarchand Gehlot met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said it was a good and elaborate discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Supreme Court judgement on the SC/ST atrocities act.

A delegation of NDA’s SC and ST MPs, led by LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Supreme Court judgement diluting provisions of the SC-ST atrocities act.

“It was a good and elaborate discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Supreme Court judgement on the SC/ST atrocities act. Modi-ji listened to us and heard our concerns,” Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

On March 20, the Supreme Court diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act. It took note of the rampant misuse of the stringent Act against government servants and held that a public servant can only be arrested after approval of the appointing authority.

A non-public servant can be arrested after approval by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) which may be granted in appropriate cases if considered necessary for reasons recorded, it said.

Gehlot recently wrote to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad about a review plea against the Supreme Court verdict. He noted that there were concerns that the order would make the law “ineffective” and adversely impact the dispensation of justice to dalits and tribals.

Supreme Court, SC/ST atrocities act, SC verdict on SC/ST atrocities act, Ram Vilas Paswan, Thawarchand Gehlot, Narendra Modi,

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App