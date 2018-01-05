MPs in Rajya Sabha condemn violence in Maharashtra, differ over what caused it

Nominated MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati in Rajya Sabha. (PTI photo) Nominated MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati in Rajya Sabha. (PTI photo)

Rajya Sabha MPs across parties condemned Thursday the violence in Maharashtra’s Pune district, while differing on what led to it. At least three MPs accused the BJP government and right-wing organisations of violence against Dalits, while a BJP MP blamed Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani of Gujarat and JNU research scholar Umar Khalid.

The discussion was taken up after Congress MP Rajani Patil gave a notice under rule 267 during zero hour. While allowing the discussion, chairman Venkaiah Naidu urged all political parties not to politicise the issue.

Patil blamed the BJP government and right-wing outfits such as Sambhaji Brigade for violence against Dalits in Maharashtra and other parts of the country. Joining her in condemning the violence were Naresh Agrawal of the Samajwadi Party, Navaneethakrishnan of the AIADMK, Mohammed Nadimul Haque of the Trinamool and T K Rangarajan of the CPM.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said, “The spirit of patriotism is not owned by anybody. And it cannot be defined and inflicted on others.” She added that Dalits, women and minorities are being attacked in many parts of the country, and are living in fear. “What happened today is not an isolated incident. A long-term solution has to be found. A judicial inquiry is necessary,” she said.

Naresh Agrawal said the Maharashtra government failed to provide security to people. He demanded that a report on the Bhima Koregaon violence be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, and that that a commission be set up to look into the violence.

Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena described the violence as “unfortunate”. “But people who do not know about history are speaking,” Raut said. “The Peshwas were representatives of the Maratha empire, and their issue was with the British. The British used divide-and-rule in Maharashtra too, as they did in the rest of the country, and that is what we see to this day.”

BJP MP Amar Shankar Sable blamed Dalit leader Mevani and JNU research scholar Khalid for making inflammatory speeches that led to the violence.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar appealed for peace in Maharashtra. Pawar urged the Devendra Fadnavis government to bring normalcy to Maharashtra as soon as possible.

Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India, a BJP ally, demanded tough action against those who instigated and indulged in the violence in Bhima Koregaon.

Haque (Trinamool) accused right-wing parties of encouraging “political lynching” of Dalits. He blamed the BJP for violence against Dalits in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.

CPI MP D Raja made an appeal to all political parties to address the issues relating to the Dalit community. “The law will take its course. Having said that, the Dalit question needs to be addressed honestly. Dalit assertion must be understood in the correct historical perspective. But in Maharashtra, this assertion is being undermined by an ideology that is communal and fascist.”

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, a nominated member and a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, said: “Shivaji Maharaj… brought all communities together. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to keep away from violence.”

MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, tweeted: “Please remember, Brahmin, Maratha, Rajput, Gujjar, Dalits or backwards are not on target. Caste would change with the place as India is on target.” He later told journalists: “People using hate speeches to divide the country is not correct.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App