MPs get footballs, Prasun Banerjee gifts one to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Former footballer and Trinamool Congress member Prasun Banerjee took everybody by surprise in the Lok Sabha Wednesday morning as he walked up to the Speaker’s podium holding a football in his hands. For a moment, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan looked uncomfortable, as if wondering how to respond as Banerjee tried to pass the football to her. She waved at him to avoid accepting the unusual gift seconds after she had barely settled down in her chair as soon as the House had met. Her aide, as taken aback as she, took the football from Banerjee, placed it on a side of the table for a second and quickly passed it to one of the minders at the rear, who took it away. Banerjee’s gift marked the celebration of FIFA’s decision to hold its Under-17 World Cup in Kolkata later this year. Banerjee, an Arjuna Award winner, is a former captain of the India team.

“I decided to gift a football to our beloved Speaker — a small memento from a former football captain,” Banerjee said. The Speaker, for her part, distributed footballs to all MPs. It is part of a sports ministry drive, apparently the brainchild of Sports Minister Vijay Goel, to reach out to 11 million children in 15,000 schools in 29 states and “create football fever” across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the FIFA event should serve as a catalyst for lifting the profile of the game in the country.

