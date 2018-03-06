MPs fixing salaries themselves a moral, ethical issue: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court today said that parliamentarians determining their salary and perks themselves was an “moral” and “ethical issue” and sought for data on how much amount was spent on pension and other facilities provided to former lawmakers.
The apex court observed this while hearing a petition which has raised several questions including how MPs could themselves determine their salaries and perks and also sought scrapping of pension to them.
Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench comprising justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul that the Finance Bill 2018 contained provisions regarding salary and pension of MPs and also about revision of their allowances after every five years starting from 1 April 2023 on the basis of cost inflation index.
Venugopal also referred to a judgement by a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court and said that the issues raised in the petitions were already being dealt with by the larger bench.
Regarding the court’s query on setting up of an independent mechanism for determination of salaries and allowances of the MPs, the Attorney General said that elaborate procedure was already being followed for fixing the salary.
During the hearing, when an advocate representing one of the petitioners raised the issue of “burden on the exchequer” due to payment of pension and entitlement of several other facilities to former MPs, the bench asked, “Do you have any data of how much amount has been spent on it?”
The lawyer said that they would place the data in this regard before the apex court. The counsel also contended that even after death of an MP, his or her family members were entitled to pension for life.
When the issue of MPs determining their salaries themselves was raked up, the bench said, “it is a moral, ethical issue. The second is propriety issue that they fix it (salary) themselves”.
The bench also dealt with the arguments advanced by the petitioners that pension was given to a MP even if he or she was elected to the House only for a day. It observed that several MPs have got successive tenures in the Parliament and they have dedicated their “whole life”.
S N Shukla, general secretary of petitioner NGO ‘Lok Prahari’, argued in the court that earlier the MPs were entitled for pension after having a tenure of four years in the House but this has now changed and even if a person was elected as an MP for a day, he or she was entitled for pension and other facilities.
When the petitioners raised the issue of increase in the assets of lawmakers, the bench this was already been dealt with by the top court. Regarding the arguments that lawmakers were not prohibited from carrying out their professional works, including practice as advocates, the bench said, “it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this is pending”.
The apex court observed that lawmakers were entitled for salary and allowances so that they could maintain themselves in a dignified manner and even after a sitting MP or MLA loses election, he or she has to be in constant touch with the people and move around. The arguments in the matter remained inconclusive and the court has fixed the case for tomorrow.
The court had last month directed the Centre to clarify its stand on setting up of an independent mechanism for determination of salaries and allowances of the MPs after the government had said the issue was “under consideration”.
The apex court had in March last year agreed to examine the constitutional validity of laws granting pension and other perks to retired MPs and had sought responses from the Centre and ECI on the issue.
The NGO has approached the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court order dismissing its plea which had claimed that pension and other perks being given to MPs even after demitting office were contrary to Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution.
The plea has also said that Parliament has no power to provide for pensionary benefits to lawmakers without making any law.
It has also claimed in the plea that pension and other amenities granted to ex-MPs were “unreasonable” and sought withdrawal of such facilities, while questioning various provisions of the law framed by Parliament.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 6, 2018 at 11:34 pmIt is not a moral or ethical issue. The MPs and MLAs are accountable through elections. Judges need to think carefully before speaking from the bench. However, judicial restraint is hardly a quality of the Indian judiciary. They are self appointed through an entirely opaque process which is most certainly morally and ethically decripit!Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 11:04 pmWhat is he harm in fixing? Are not Independence Day Republic Day fixed-former on 15 August the latter on 26 January. When deals can be fixed, honest ones, RTI activists etc. can be fixed, why can't ry/perks fixing take place? Fixtures in sports are fixed. Man in the street is vexed in a fix whether his ACHCHE DIN after GARIBI HATAO are also fixed. So fixing is a Universal phenomenon we should welcome fixing with open arms, as many deals sans fixing may not materialize our fixation with fixing will lead us nowhere.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 10:36 pmit is similar to the supreme court judges appointing the future judges themselves!Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 10:29 pmDei, you judges can elect yourself without accountability and now you are pretending that lawmakers cannot behave in a similar manner, and give themselves raises? You judges are in the same basket of self-serving m.of.os like the legislature. Don't pretend that you have some sort of higher moral standing here -- you are ef.fi g around with the legislature to twist their arm for your own political purposes, you SC judge a.h.o.les.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 10:29 pmWhy they can't fix their ries? Are they not humans working for the country? If SC can themselves decide who will be the judges for the courts without any review and interfere in running the executive branch, can the mps not decide their own ries?when judges ries were increased 4 fold, they greedily accepted it.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 11:05 pmKudos to you for your balanced arguments.Reply
- Load More Comments