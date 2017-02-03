MPs demand probe into the way E Ahamed’s death was ‘handled’

Former Union Minister E Ahamed (Source: Express photo/File) Former Union Minister E Ahamed (Source: Express photo/File)

A senior opposition member in Rajya Sabha on Friday sought a probe into the manner in which the death of former Union Minister E Ahamed was ‘handled’, alleging he had died soon after being rushed to the hospital but his demise was announced much later. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) said there were varied allegations and various information that “I have got that some doctors say he was declared dead when he was taken to the hospital”.

Some say Ahamed died subsequently in the ICU, Yechury said, adding that later the IUML leader was shifted to the trauma centre as there were better facilities there. “I want a proper and thorough investigation in the manner in which the death of one of our senior colleagues of Parliament and a former Cabinet Minister E Ahamed was handled and the way in which the news of his death was sought to be suppressed,” he said.

The 78-year old Indian Union Muslim League leader died at RML hospital where he was admitted on January 31 and put on artificial life support. “There has been interference, that’s what I hear, from the highest authorities in the country, from the PMO, and this is something which cannot be accepted.

“This is shameful…I want this issue to be thoroughly investigated. I wish my information is not correct, what I heard. But if it is correct, then they must be made acountable and action must be taken against those who have behaved in this manner,” Yechury said.

He further said that other senior leaders were not allowed to see Ahamed in the hosptial and even his own children were not allowed to see him initially. The CPI(M) leader also argued that a person cannot be put on life support without the permission of the nearest relative and wanted to know “how and why was the announcement of his death delayed”.

In the Lok Sabha when some Opposition members, particularly those from Kerala, raised the matter around 1300 hours, there was a heated exchange between TMC MP Saugata Roy and some BJP members, forcing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House for the day.