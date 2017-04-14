MPCB discounts SAFAR air quality report, says Mumbai levels are moderate

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has discounted the findings of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) that states the air in Mumbai is “toxic”. The state agency conducted its own air quality study in over 50 locations across Mumbai and according to it, the pollutant levels are substantially lower than the findings of SAFAR, which is run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology with support of the India Meteorological Department. It predicts the quality of air in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and other major cities.

“Only one area near Saki Naka junction outside a hotel has recorded toxic air quality levels. Other than that, the readings were not of poor quality,” said M Lad, regional officer (Mumbai), MPCB.

According to P Anbalagan, member secretary, MPCB, the readings taken by his department had Air Quality Index (AQI) levels varying between 100 and 150, which is in the moderate range. The findings of SAFAR in the same time period were 200-300, which is in the poor category.

SAFAR usually predicts that in the winter months of November to January, the AQI levels are high as particulate matter gets trapped close to the surface at low temperatures, making the air more polluted, especially after Diwali celebrations. “Mumbai is not troubled with the various gases. It is only the particulate matter in PM 2.5 and PM 10 that is harmful but that is also not extreme levels,” Ambalagan said.

Officials claimed that the disparity in findings of the two agencies was because of a “calibration lag” in the system used by SAFAR. They claimed the system did not account for Mumbai’s humidity and wind speed, among other factors. “Hence, the difference in readings,” a senior official claimed.

Officials added that the Air Quality Index readings of the MPCB “are more accurate than SAFAR’s”. “They don’t even share their data with us for us to analyse and understand how they find Mumbai’s air as toxic as Delhi,” another senior official alleged.

In the winter months, Delhi has an AQI of over 350, which is dangerously hazardous to health. At times, SAFAR’s readings for Mumbai have been higher than the Delhi readings. Especially in BKC, which witnesses heavy traffic at Kalanagar junction, and in Malad, Andheri and Mazgaon.

Asked about the findings, Dr G Beig, programme director, SAFAR, responded via text: “As far as our system is concern, it is online most advance instruments. SAFAR is recognised for its quality control and assurance by United Nations WMO and ISO certified project and operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and will be dedicated to nation for Ahmedabad next month so no question on quality issue. As far as I understand, majority of MPCB monitoring is with manual no automatic instruments (sic)”.

The ratings of SAFAR has predicted AQI is colour-coded.

For instance, green colour indicates good air quality (satisfactory), yellow indicates moderate levels and red shows severe (very poor). The AQI uses 24-hour averages of pollutants having the most adverse effect on human health, such as sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen oxide (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), ozone (O3), and particulate matter (PM 2.5 and PM 10), which can be inhaled into the lungs.

Ambalagan said the city would have 10 more air monitoring systems that would give the overall perspective of its air quality levels and those would not be located at traffic junctions.

In a bid to improve the state of affairs at traffic junctions, the MPCB has plans to install air purifiers at 33 places. A city-specific air pollution study shows that busy junctions contaminate the air six to twenty-seven times above the optimal levels.

