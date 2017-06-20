MP youth held over social media post on farmers’ stir

A youth from Khiriya Kheda village of MP’s Vidisha district was detained Sunday for a social media post that allegedly provoked farmers to resort to violence when the farmers’ unrest was at its peak in the first week of June.

While the Congress claimed that the detained youth is a minor, police said he was a 20. Vidisha SP Dharmendra Chaudhary said the police did not lodge a case because the youth had forwarded the message to a few WhatsApp groups without being aware of the consequences. He said he was allowed to return home on Sunday.

The youth had been arrested after the cyber cell of MP police informed the district police about the post. “We found that he had no criminal background. He shared the message with his friends,” Chaudhary said, adding that the youth had apologised. Slamming the detention, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajay Singh tweeted, “Is the minor who is talking about farmers a terrorist? Has speaking truth become a crime in the state”

