MP Yogi promises ‘sabka vikas’ with CM Yogi

On a day he visited all the power centres in Delhi, newly elected Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought to present himself in a new image in Lok Sabha, promising to work for all sections without discrimination on the basis of caste, religion or creed. So far, the saffron-robed Adityanath’s speeches including those in Parliament, where he remains a member, have been marked by hardline statements that his rivals have often described as divisive. In his farewell speech Tuesday, he said, “In UP, the new model of development will be based on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. My government will be for everyone, not specifically for any caste or community… We will work for development of all sections and castes, and create a new structure of progress.”

Yogi, who showered praised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being “an icon and example of good governance before the international community”, said he would make Uttar Pradesh a state “that our Prime Minister has dreamt of: corruption free, anarchy free and riots-free”. “It will be an incident free-state,” he said, promising to work for creating a “new structure of progress”. The five-time MP from Gorakhpur cited his region as an example: “There were 415 clashes in UP in the last five years. But there was no riot in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Now you will have all of Uttar Pradesh like that. It will be an Utkrisht Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh would work to make the dream of Prime Minister a reality. The state will be a model of development from where youth do not have to migrate for jobs, where women and girls will be able to live without fear.”

Yogi, 44, also joked about the BJP’s poll rivals Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. “ I am one year younger than Rahul Gandhi… I am one year older than Akhilesh… In donon ki jodi ke beech mein main aa gaya. (I came between their alliance). This could be a reason for their failure.” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, whose attention he sought before making this comment, replied: “Congratulations for your victory. But I hope your spirit will be the same as that you have echoed here. I urge you to maintain the propriety of your chair.” Speaker Sumitra Mahajan advised Yogi to take it as “aashirwaad” from a senior leader.

When he entered during the debate on Finance Bill in the afternoon, Yogi was welcomed by chants of Jai Sriram and thumping of desks. “You are welcome. You are the chief minister of UP and along with that you are a member of this House,” the Speaker told him. Yogi invited everyone, especially Kharge, to visit Uttar Pradesh. Meetings During the day, Yogi met President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and BJP veteran L K Advani. He discussed UP portfolios with Modi and Shah, sources said.`

