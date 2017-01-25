MP woman chops off lover’s privates, held

A 20-year-old woman allegedly chopped off her lover’s private parts behind her home in Naugava Darshan Singh village under Jamhori police chowki in Sidhi district late on Monday . The woman has been arrested and charged with attempt to murder, police said, adding that the weapon and severed organ have been seized.

Police said that the victim, Sanjay Kevat, was to get married soon and prima facie it appears that the accused, who was married, did not like it. The accused called Kevat to her residence around 11 pm and took him to a place about 300 m away before allegedly committing the crime. Investigating Officer R C Shukla said Kevat, a labourer who works in Mumbai, had returned to the village nearly two weeks ago. The accused, whose husband is a labourer, had returned about five-six months ago.

Kevat’s condition is critical and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rewa. The accused has admitted to the crime, police said.