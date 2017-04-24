MP: Three tiger deaths in 48 hours

A three-year-old tiger and two cubs have died in Madhya Pradesh in the last 48 hours, while a sibling of the two cubs is battling for its life with the state continuing to record casualties among the big cats.

The three cubs were being reared at the Bandhavgarh tiger reserve after their mother was electrocuted in the Sanjay tiger reserve on January 14. Farmers arrested for the tigress’s death had claimed that their target was a wild boar but it was the big cat that got electrocuted.

The three cubs were spotted on January 22 a few kilometers away from where their mother’s carcass was found. They were weak and dehydrated at the time they were found. Later, they were shifted to Bandhavgarh and kept in an isolated room. The three cubs recently got infected by a virus called parvovirus that reduced their platelet count.

“We tried our best but we could not save the two cubs. A team of doctors is monitoring the third one,’’ Bandhavgarh Field Director Mradul Pathak said. On Friday night, a three-year-old tiger succumbed to pellet injuries at Van Vihar, Bhopal, where it was being treated for pellet wounds.

