MP: Student takes back rape charge against MLA

Friday, May 04, 2018
In January, the police arrested the student on a complaint from Katare that she was blackmailing him. After release on bail, she accused Katare of raping her.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: May 4, 2018 7:49:26 am
Rape charge against MLA, Madhya Pradesh, MP Mla rape charge, rape charge taken back, rape, indian express news The police booked Hemant Katare but he was not arrested. He later got a stay on his arrest.

A journalism student, who had accused Congress MLA Hemant Katare of rape and intimidation in January, claimed on Thursday that she had been used as a tool in the political fight between him and BJP leader Arvind Bhadoriya. Katare had defeated Bhadoriya in the crucial by-election to Ater constituency a year ago.

On Thursday, the student told reporters in Jabalpur that Katare was innocent. She claimed she had been used and that she had lied. She accuded Bhadoriya of hatching a conspiracy.

Denying the allegations, Bhadoriya told The Indian Express that he was exploring legal options.

