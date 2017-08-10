MP seeks halt for Rameswaram-Faizabad train at Mayiladuthurai

In a letter sent to the Union Railway minister, a copy of which was released to the media here, the MP said there were several temples including the famous Lord Saniswaran temple at Tirunallar and Kethu temple at Keezhperumpallam, all located around Mayiladuthurai. In a letter sent to the Union Railway minister, a copy of which was released to the media here, the MP said there were several temples including the famous Lord Saniswaran temple at Tirunallar and Kethu temple at Keezhperumpallam, all located around Mayiladuthurai.

Mayiladuthurai MP R K Bharathi Mohan has appealed to Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to provide a halt for Rameswaram-Faizabad Sharadha Sethu weekly Express at Mayiladuthurai station.

In a letter sent to the minister, a copy of which was released to the media here, the MP said there were several temples including the famous Lord Saniswaran temple at Tirunallar and Kethu temple at Keezhperumpallam, all located around Mayiladuthurai and stoppage for ‘Sharada Sethu express’ via Ayodhya would help devotees wanting to visit these places.

Moreover, all express trains including Rameswaram-Bhubaneshwar, Mannargudi-Chennai Express and Karaikal-Mumbai Express stop at Mayiladuthurai, he said.

As Sharadha Sethu Express stops only at Villupuram after Kumbakonam, a halt could easily be provided at Mayiladuthurai, he added.

“There may not be any problem with regard to time as the train stops for about 45 minutes at Villupuram,” the MP said.

